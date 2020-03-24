West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$61.00. The stock traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 892083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.04.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFT. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$72.00 to C$64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -9.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

