Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Westrock worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

