William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,591.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.