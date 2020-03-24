WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WYGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

