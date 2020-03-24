Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after purchasing an additional 308,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $208,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

