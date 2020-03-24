Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,194,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,571,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 78,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 394,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,034,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

