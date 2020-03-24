Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.37.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

