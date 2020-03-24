Zacks: Analysts Expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Moneygram International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 1,746.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,483 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Moneygram International by 140.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 186,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

