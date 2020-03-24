Zacks: Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BSVN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank7 by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

