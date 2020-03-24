Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.67 Million

Analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post sales of $582.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.00 million and the highest is $599.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $342.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

