Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to “Buy”

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Iradimed stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,176.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,317 shares of company stock worth $1,874,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

