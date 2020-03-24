Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

ISDR opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

