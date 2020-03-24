Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to “Buy”

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KB stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.60.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

