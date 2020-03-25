$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,613,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 890,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $12,168,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

