$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,911,000 after buying an additional 74,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $619,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

