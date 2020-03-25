14,764 Shares in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mantech International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mantech International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mantech International alerts:

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.