$151.53 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post sales of $151.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.36 million and the highest is $154.70 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $611.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.68 million to $622.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $628.71 million, with estimates ranging from $609.92 million to $647.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

