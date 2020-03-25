19,019 Shares in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 723,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 292,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,623,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,126 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter.

AFB opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

