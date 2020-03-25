1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.40. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.