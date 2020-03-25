$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.84 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.