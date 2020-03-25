5,135 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Pool by 4.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $20,286,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 140,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $156.01 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.