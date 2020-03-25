$56.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce $56.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.45 million and the highest is $56.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $54.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.87 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.84 million, with estimates ranging from $234.36 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,065. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 163,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

