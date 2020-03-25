A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 460 to GBX 380. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. A.G. Barr traded as low as GBX 405.50 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 431 ($5.67), with a volume of 175660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433 ($5.70).

BAG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. A.G. Barr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555 ($7.30).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 538.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.17. The company has a market cap of $506.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

About A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.