ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $155.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ABIOMED traded as low as $119.35 and last traded at $124.20, with a volume of 11066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.51.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,358,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

