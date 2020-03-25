Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $160.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Accenture traded as low as $140.83 and last traded at $143.05, with a volume of 886854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.94.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACN. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

