Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Stake Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Aecom worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,131,000 after buying an additional 1,568,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $37,707,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 757,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.