AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Insider Mark Chambers Acquires 12,601 Shares

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) insider Mark Chambers purchased 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £24,949.98 ($32,820.28).

Mark Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Mark Chambers acquired 7,309 shares of AFH Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,996.78 ($32,881.85).

AFHP stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 462 ($6.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a report on Tuesday.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

