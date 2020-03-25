Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 14.6%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price shot up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28, 1,988,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,146,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 1,488.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 118,891 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.