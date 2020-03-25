Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 29,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 123,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.90.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

