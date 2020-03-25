Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 34,400 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of D. R. Horton worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

DHI stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.