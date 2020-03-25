Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 496,500 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Crescent Point Energy worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,774,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,656,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.