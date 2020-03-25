Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.47% of Colliers International Group worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

