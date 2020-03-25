Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 140,200 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,405,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,982,000 after buying an additional 454,946 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after buying an additional 979,667 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,646,000 after buying an additional 685,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $906.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

