Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 17,908 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Hain Celestial Group worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,145,000 after acquiring an additional 144,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

