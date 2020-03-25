Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 29,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

