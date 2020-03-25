Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 42,100 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,181,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,831,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,836,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

NYSE:TIF opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

