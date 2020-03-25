Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Popular worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

