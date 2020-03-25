Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 347,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 187,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,945 shares during the period.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of ADSW opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.