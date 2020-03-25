Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 63,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

