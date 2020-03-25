Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.25% of First Horizon National worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

FHN stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

