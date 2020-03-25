Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

SRG stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

