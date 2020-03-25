Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.46 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

MS opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

