Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.40 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of CHRW opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

