Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.78 Million Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.55.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.