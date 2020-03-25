Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.10 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

