Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.35 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

