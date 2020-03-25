Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 19,590 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 in the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSM opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

