Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

