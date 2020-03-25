Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 239.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Evergy stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.