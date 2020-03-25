Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 437,975 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,014,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 304,934 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

